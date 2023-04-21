Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of OFIX stock opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $16,424,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,063,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 230,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after buying an additional 185,310 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
