Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) PT Set at C$10.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Development from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$7.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.77. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of C$4.94 and a 52-week high of C$13.89.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Development will post 0.3611971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

