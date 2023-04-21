Oxen Price Hits $0.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Oxen has a market cap of $7.41 million and $450,036.20 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,859.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00318096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.73 or 0.00551803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00071037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00441361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,776,155 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

