Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,930 ($36.26) to GBX 3,100 ($38.36) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,410 ($29.82) to GBX 2,720 ($33.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

OXINF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.