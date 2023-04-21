Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 17,970 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

