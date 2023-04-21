Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 589,320 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 583.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 453,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 387,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

