PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $37.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PD opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,097.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 463,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,515,057.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 71,375 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $2,283,286.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,267 shares of company stock worth $14,884,397 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.