Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PANW opened at $192.27 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,621.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

