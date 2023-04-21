Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Paramount Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $32.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.88.
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
