Pax Dollar Market Cap Hits $967.33 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $967.33 million and $22.43 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000732 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.