Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $213.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

