Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.41. Perdoceo Education shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 29,478 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $901.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares in the company, valued at $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,940. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

