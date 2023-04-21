Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. National Alliance Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $66.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $26,728,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,477,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Articles

