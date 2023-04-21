Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,675 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after acquiring an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after acquiring an additional 251,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.