PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in PG&E by 7.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 242.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,778,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 1,259,891 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PG&E



PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

