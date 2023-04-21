PG&E Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,221 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 10,423 call options.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PG&E stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 3,689,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,501,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

