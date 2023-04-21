Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

