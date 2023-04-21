Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

