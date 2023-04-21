Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.77. 159,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 404,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $67,256.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,040.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,600 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $83,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,428.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $67,256.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,040.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,701. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

