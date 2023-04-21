Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 292,075 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,075 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after acquiring an additional 235,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.92. 1,362,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,644. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

