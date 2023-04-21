Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 472 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.74. The stock had a trading volume of 663,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,244. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.05. The company has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $591.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

