Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $30.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $30,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,653,000 after purchasing an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,622. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

