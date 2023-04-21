Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 37,436 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. 17,745,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,382,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $53.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

