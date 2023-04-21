Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $165.59. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

