Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $251.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

