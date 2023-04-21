Piper Sandler Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $22.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BE. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Bloom Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 194.49%. The firm had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 177,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $3,210,815.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,468.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,262,403. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,004,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,810,000 after acquiring an additional 469,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

