Piper Sandler Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $53.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.74.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

