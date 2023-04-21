Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,691,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 500,851 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

