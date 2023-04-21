Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of PL stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

