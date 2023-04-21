Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Up 20%

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 240,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 79,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Good Hope Niobium project comprising 254 claims, which include 227 single cell mining claims and 27 boundary cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 5,146 hectares located in northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

