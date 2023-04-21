Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $29.17 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,240,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 259,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,734,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

