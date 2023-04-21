Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTV traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 446,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

