Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49.44 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $645,354.65 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003627 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.82085812 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $546,780.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

