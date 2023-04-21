Populous (PPT) Market Cap Achieves $2.33 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $207,618.87 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

