PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $141.45 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

