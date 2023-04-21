PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PPL by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after purchasing an additional 235,439 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in PPL by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in PPL by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 108,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

