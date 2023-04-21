Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

