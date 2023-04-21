Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 840 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 139.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 303,315 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEA has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of DEA opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

