Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,260 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 182,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

