Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 364 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 3.1 %

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

