Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.5 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.62.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

