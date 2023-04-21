Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

