Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 47,803 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,803 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGT. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

