Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 698,808 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,808 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

