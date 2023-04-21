Private Management Group Inc. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after acquiring an additional 130,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,412,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

NYSE:WOW opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About WideOpenWest

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.