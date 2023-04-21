Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth $2,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 341.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,537.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.8 %

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

Featured Stories

