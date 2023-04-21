Private Management Group Inc. Sells 586,324 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,071,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,324 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE:BHC opened at $7.72 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

