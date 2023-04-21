Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 124,031 Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 20.2% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.75. 21,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

