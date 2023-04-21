Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 76,668 Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZWW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,668 shares during the quarter. Hertz Global accounts for 2.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hertz Global by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Key Colony Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 10,513.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 849,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 841,111 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,797,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Hertz Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTZWW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,152. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.

