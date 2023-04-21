Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 7.5% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,418,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. 2,275,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,454,975. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

